Google Keep finally gets long-awaited window resizing feature (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a new feature for the Keep mobile app.

The new feature gives the user the ability to resize windows.

It will be available on devices with a PPI greater than 600.

One of the best Android apps for taking notes is about to get a new feature. That new feature will allow Google Keep users to change the size of the window.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Despite being a common request among those who use Google Keep, the current version of the app doesn’t let you resize windows. You can only keep the window at the predetermined size or maximize it to fullscreen mode. However, if you use the desktop app, there is an extension you can use as a workaround.

But it looks like mobile users will soon be able to resize windows as well. After activating a flag in version 5.24.222.01.90 of the Google Keep app, we discovered a new feature that introduces a sliding pane layout that allows users to freely adjust the window size. You can see an example of the function in the video below.

At the moment, only the Google Calendar app supports this sliding pane layout. The feature will be available on devices with a pixel per inch (PPI) greater than 600 on their display.

We could see this window resize feature being particularly handy for anyone using Keep on a foldable phone or tablet. However, we don’t know when Google plans to roll this feature out.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments