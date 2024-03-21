Google Keep is testing a new, sleeker bottom toolbar

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Keep is testing a new bottom toolbar that provides a sleeker look to the humble note-taking app.

The new toolbar includes three buttons for creating new notes and takes up less space in landscape mode.

The feature is not currently rolling out to users but can be enabled by rooted users.

Google Keep is one of the best Android apps you can install on your phone. It’s a somewhat underrated note-taking app that gets the basics right and gets out of your way. Google has largely kept things simple with Google Keep, so we don’t see many new features or overhauls that frequently. However, it seems Google thinks it’s time for some change, as the company is testing a new bottom toolbar in Google Keep.

Danyil Kobzar spotted a new feature flag for Google Keep that enables a new bottom toolbar. TheSpAndroid has shared screenshots comparing the app’s UI before and after toggling the new feature flag.

The new toolbar looks quite similar to the floating toolbar that is present in the Google Chat app. On Keep, it includes three buttons: To take a new note, create a new list, and draw. Missing from the older toolbar are the voice button and image button.

One of the positives of this change is that the new toolbar takes less space in landscape mode and shows more content. The plus button also has a nice animation.

This new bottom bar is not currently rolling out to users. However, rooted users can enable it by toggling a feature flag on Google Keep v5.24.102.

