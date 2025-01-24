Google Home Gemini extension rolls out to everyone: Say hello to smarter home controls

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR After spending some time in the Public Preview program, the Google Home Gemini extension is now widely available to everyone.

Users will now be able to control their Google Home-connected devices through the Gemini mobile app using natural language commands.

Google is also introducing some new Gemini-based smart home controls in addition to rolling out the extension widely to all Android and iOS users.

After some time in Google’s Public Preview program, the Google Home Gemini extension is finally rolling out widely to all users.

With this update, Android and iOS users can now control their smart home devices and connected accessories using natural language commands in the Gemini app.

Google says the Home extension for Gemini can help you control a wide range of devices, including lights, thermostats, ACs, fans, curtains, blinds, TVs, speakers, washers, coffee machines, and more. Of course, these smart home devices must be connected to the user’s Google account.

Google is also introducing some new capabilities in addition to rolling out the extension widely to all Google Home and Gemini users.

You can now control non-sensitive smart home devices (like lights) straight from your phone’s lock screen, so you can easily make sure the front porch light is on when you arrive home.

You can also issue more complex commands to Gemini to control your smart home devices and ask questions about them. For instance, you can say something like, “Turn on all the living room lights except the armchair light,” and follow up with, “Actually, turn the armchair light on too, but dim the kitchen lamp.” You can also ask things like “Is the back porch light still on?”

Moreover, Google is adding updated thermostat tile controls, with warm tones when the heat is on and cool tones when the AC is running.

The Gemini app will also automatically open the Google Home app for supported actions, like lock features, camera actions, and more, eliminating the extra step of navigating both apps. This will come in handy since the Google Home extension can’t perform some actions on security devices, like unlocking a door for you.

How to connect your Google Home to the Gemini app?

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

You can follow the steps below to turn on the Google Home extension for Gemini: On your computer, go to gemini.google.com.

At the bottom, click Settings and then Extensions.

Find the extension and turn it off or on.

Follow any on-screen instructions. Alternatively, you can head to the Gemini app on your Android or iOS device. Tap on your profile picture > Extensions menu > @Google Home.

You might like