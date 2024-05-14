Gemini on Android is now context-aware, supports drag-and-drop

TL;DR Gemini on Android is getting an update that will allow it to be better at understanding the context of what’s on your screen and the app you’re using.

Gemini’s overlay can now appear on top of an app.

Users will be able to drag and drop generated images from Gemini to Gmail, Messages, and more.

Google’s Gemini-powered AI assistant appears to be taking a trick from Circle to Search. Gemini on Android can now float over apps, in addition to being more context-aware of what’s on your screen.

Google has announced a new update for the Gemini app that will allow users to bring up Gemini’s overlay on top of the app they are currently using. When the feature rolls out, the overlay will appear as a floating window that allows you to use the AI assistant in more ways.

For example, say you’re texting back and forth with a friend in Messages and you want to send them an AI-generated image. You can bring up Gemini over the Messages app and have it create an image. You can then drag and drop one of those images into Messages and send it to your friend.

As an example of having more context, if you’re on YouTube, Gemini will offer a “Ask this video” prompt where you can ask questions about the video you’re currently watching. The same is true for PDFs, Gemini will bring up a “Ask this PDF” so you can quickly get answers without having to scroll through the entire document. However, the PDF functionality will be reserved for those who are subscribed to Gemini Advanced.

It’s important to point out that Google says Gemini doesn’t read the data from videos or PDFs unless you tell it to. The update is not out yet, but it will be soon. Google says to expect the update to come in the next few months.

