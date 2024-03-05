Some Google Fi unlimited plans just got hit with a price hike

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google announced a price change for Simply Unlimited plans.

Simply Unlimited plans are getting more expensive for groups with three or more lines.

The price change starts today, but existing members won’t see the change until their first bill after April 4, 2024.

Get ready to pay a little more for your Google Fi service soon. The company is changing its rates for some unlimited plans.

On the Google Fi help page, the firm announced that it is adjusting the rates of its Simply Unlimited plans. While nothing will change for subscribers with two or fewer lines, the price for groups with three or more lines is going up.

Starting today, three lines will cost $90 per month, which is $10 more than before the price hike. Continuing on, four lines will be $20 more expensive, putting the price at $100 per month. Five lines now cost $125 (previously $100) per month, while six lines will be $150 (previously $120) per month.

Although the service will be more expensive than before, Google says the plan’s offerings will remain the same. The company also mentions that “Simply Unlimited accounts with one or more long-term promotions or financed devices activated prior to March 5, 2024 maintain the same effective price until these commitments end.”

If you’re an existing subscriber, you won’t see the change in your bill this month. The company states that the change will instead be reflected on bills sent out after April 4, 2024.

Fortunately, it appears Simply Unlimited plans are the only plans being affected. The price of Flexible and Unlimited Plus plans are staying the same.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments