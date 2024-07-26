Google Discover gets interactive with 'Today's Teaser' polls

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has enhanced its Discover section with a “Today’s Teaser” card.

This section features “Would you rather…” poll-style questions.

Once you choose an answer, the game allows you to see the aggregated results and related search suggestions.

Over the years, Discover has become an essential part of the Google Search experience. Given that it can be pretty handy in relaying content that users are likely to find interesting, the Mountain View tech giant has really invested in enhancing Discover’s capabilities, and new features are constantly rolled out on this front.

First spotted by 9to5Google, it appears that the latest feature to drop alongside the widgets for weather, sports, air quality, and finance is a “Today’s Teaser” card. Clicking this widget opens up a poll that engages users with a “Would you rather…” question that presents two options to choose from. Users can select their preferred option, after which they’ll be able to view the aggregated results based on other participants’ responses and receive a Google Search suggestion that is related to the question.

According to the reporting outlet, the “Today’s Teaser” poll-style games have been going on for a whole week. Questions have ranged from whether participants want to experience a day as a butterfly or dolphin, whether they would prefer backpacking across Europe or staying at a resort for a week, and if they’d like to make friends with a raccoon or crow. Seemingly, most questions are designed to be taken in a lighthearted and imaginative spirit, and it’s interesting to see just how differently others respond to these whimsical scenarios.

If you don’t want to switch over to the Discover section and navigate the widgets to try out this poll-style game for yourself, you can also navigate to the page directly. In related news, Google seems to have also updated its Discover section by adding the “Updates from search” card. This card will show you summaries of top stories that are based on your interests. It has a pretty distinct appearance with a gradient background and pushes the actual Discover content feed down further.

