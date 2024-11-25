Google Calendar on Android finally lets you manage all your tasks directly

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Calendar for Android now includes a full-screen view of all tasks and task lists, making it easier to manage to-dos.

A new Tasks icon in the top right allows quick access to the Google Tasks interface.

The feature is rolling out to Android users, with no iOS release announced yet.

Google Calendar on Android is getting a new update that will make managing your to-dos much easier. Users will appreciate that the Calendar app on Android will finally show a full-screen view of “all their tasks and task lists” instead of only those that have a date assigned to them. The feature was added to Google Calendar on the web last year, and we spotted its mobile version in an Authority Insights APK teardown last month.

On the Calendar app, you will now see a Tasks icon located on the top right between your profile picture and the Today view button. Tapping on it will open the familiar Google Tasks interface, where you can mark your to-dos as complete once you’re finished.

The Tasks integration in Google Calendar on Android is now rolling out to Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. As of now, it’s only coming to Android users, and there is no word on an iOS rollout anytime soon.

With Google Calendar now displaying tasks and task lists, the standalone Google Tasks app is becoming less essential. However, if you’d like the Tasks widget on your phone’s home screen for quick access to your task lists or creating new tasks, you’ll still need the Google Tasks app.

