A better (and more sensual) way to register your fingerprint is here

TL;DR A newly launched Iqoo phone is the first to offer a “sliding enrollment” feature for the in-display fingerprint sensor.

This allows you to effectively massage the fingerprint scanner to register your print, instead of repeatedly lifting and tapping the scanner.

Sensor manufacturer Goodix confirmed that this feature is coming to more flagship phones launching later this year.

Biometric company Goodix has offered fingerprint scanners for years now, but the recently launched vivo X100 Ultra is the first phone to offer Goodix’s ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor. The company is now upping the ante with an improved way to register your fingerprints.

Goodix announced via email that the newly launched Iqoo Neo 9s Pro Plus indeed features an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor. However, the company also noted that the phone has a so-called “sliding enrollment” feature. This means you don’t have to repeatedly lift and press the fingerprint scanner to register your fingerprint. Check out the video below, via Weibo blogger 囧鸽.

It looks like a significant improvement over the current method of fingerprint registration seen on most phones, but it definitely seems like you’re massaging your phone screen. Thank goodness you only have to register each fingerprint once.

This still isn’t the most convenient way to register your fingerprint, though. 2022’s vivo X80 Pro shipped with a Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that allowed for one-tap enrollment and featured a large scanning area. Nevertheless, the Goodix solution is still better than repeatedly tapping your phone screen.

“We can expect to see the new enrollment feature in more upcoming flagship phones later this year,” Goodix told Android Authority. Fingers crossed that these phones are available outside China.

