Gmail for Android gets a handy shortcut for Gemini-generated replies

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has started rolling out a new Insert button on the Gemini panel in Gmail for Android.

It is placed next to the Like and Dislike buttons and acts as a shortcut for adding AI-generated replies to email drafts.

Google has officially started rolling out an Insert button on the Gemini panel in the Gmail app on Android. We previously spotted the button and covered it in an Authority Insights APK teardown. It is now coming to all Gmail for Android users via the latest version of the app. The Insert button acts as a shortcut for adding AI-generated replies to your email drafts, making the process faster than ever.

Once you tap the Insert button (see video below), the generated text is automatically attached as a reply in the draft, eliminating the need to manually copy and paste the response.

The Gemini panel already enables a range of powerful AI features, such as summarizing email threads, retrieving information from old emails, and interacting with Google Calendar events. It can also help draft responses, but until now, users have had to rely on manually inserting AI-generated replies into drafts. With this update, the process becomes much faster and mirrors the functionality of the Help Me Write tool in Gmail’s compose screen.

The Insert button is represented by a sleek arrow and joins existing options in Gmail’s Gemini panel, including “Like,” “Dislike,” and “Copy.”

To try out the Insert button and other Gemini features in Gmail, ensure you have the updated version 2025.01.05.715468168 of the app via the Google Play Store.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments