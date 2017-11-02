Back in September, Gionee introduced the M7 and M7 Power, and now we’re getting a look at the third phone in the M7 lineup. The Gionee M7 Plus has been leaked with some hands-on pictures that give us a look at the rather distinct design.

The display on the Gionee M7 Plus allegedly measures in at 6.43-inches and is one of, if not the, biggest displays on a phone today. Not only is the display massive, it follows the 2017 trend of using an 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio, too. From the leaked pictures, we can see that the screen takes up much of the front of the phone in the same way that the LG V30‘s does. There’s only room only for a logo at the bottom and a speaker grill, camera, and sensors at the top.

Flipping over to the rear of the device, we find some interesting design choices. The backing appears to be made out of leather or a faux-leather material. We’re unable at this time to determine quite what it is. We’ve seen phones with real leather backs like the Moto X Pure Edition or LG G4, but most phones that try to pull this off end up using a faux leather (or “vegan leather”) substitute. We’ll have to wait for the official launch to find out exactly what its made out of.

Editor's Pick Best Android phones (November 2017): our picks, plus a giveaway With Android thoroughly dominating the mobile industry, picking the best Android smartphones is almost synonymous with choosing the best smartphones, period. But while Android phones have few real opponents on other platforms, internal competition is …

The rest of the back holds a dual camera, LED flash, and, fingerprint sensor all in a gold-plated stainless steel plate.

It’s certainly a unique design. If you’re going to go all out with a massive display and gold plating, you might as well throw in some leather too. Some are going to take digs at Gionee for making a phone that looks like their grandma’s change purse, but at least it’s not producing the same glass sandwich everyone else is. It’s giving customers some options and that should be applauded. It may not be for everyone, but we like when companies take risks.

According to the leak, the Gionee M7 Plus is “coming soon” and we’ll certainly keep our eyes peeled for it. What do you think about the phone? Do the different materials appeal to you? Let us know down in the comments.