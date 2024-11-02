Gift guide: What to get for the techie that has everything

Nanoleaf

Like it or not, it’s time to start considering what gift you’re going to get for the techie in your life. It can be tricky if they already have their favorite phone, smartwatch, headphones, and so on, but don’t worry — we have a ton of ideas. Our tech gift guide covers some of the cooler and more unusual gadgets that your tech-obsessed loved one may not already own.

Some of these suggestions are personal recommendations from the Android Authority team, and others are just gear that we would be happy to receive. After all, we’re techies too. With the Black Friday sales looming large, you might even be able to save a bunch of cash on this lineup.

1. reMarkable 2 — $449

reMarkable

The reMarkable 2 makes an ideal gift for anyone who loves the feel of pen and paper but wants the perks of digital organization. The E-Ink tablet is ultra-thin and lightweight, bringing the familiar feeling of writing on paper to the tech world without the usual tablet distractions.

Beyond note-taking, it’s perfect for reading and marking up PDFs. Cloud syncing lets you access notes across devices and never worry about losing a notebook again. It even transforms handwritten notes into typed text. Even if your intended recipient has a more mainstream tablet, the reMarkable 2 has a lot to offer.

2. Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Smart Multicolor HD Lightstrip — $59.99

Smart lighting is always a good gift option for geeks because you can never have too much. There are a lot of options out there, but Android Authority editor C. Scott Brown called the Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Smart Multicolor HD Lightstrip a must-buy for RGB nerds.

This light strip offers an impressive mix of features. With 60 LEDs per meter, each individually controllable, it produces stunning high-res gradients for a sleek, modern look behind a TV, around a desk, or under cabinets. Thanks to Matter over Wi-Fi support, the Nanoleaf hardware easily connects to most smart home hubs, and it pairs seamlessly with Nanoleaf’s app. It even offers screen mirroring to match colors to on-screen content — a treat for gamers and movie enthusiasts. It’s also on sale at the time of writing.

3. Bejigo Wireless Bluetooth Media Control Button — $16.99

Being on a tight budget doesn’t mean you can’t find a gift for your techie. Our very own Jonathan Feist picked up this affordable Bluetooth Media Control Button a few years ago, and it’s faithfully served him ever since. He enjoys having the tactile buttons at his fingertips without having to take his eyes off the road.

The button is an easy-to-use remote control for your phone. It lets you control music playback, adjust volume, and skip tracks without taking your hands off the steering wheel, adding some safety to your trips. The device is compatible with most smartphones and car audio systems, and its long-lasting battery ensures extended use. It’s easy to install, requires no complicated setup, and at under $20, it’s an ideal stocking stuffer.

4. Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder — $239

The Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder is like having a personal birdwatcher in your backyard. It’s a solar-powered camera that snaps pictures of the feathered visitors to your feeder. The associated app uses AI to identify the birds, spot any health issues, and even tell you cool facts about them. Plus, it’s super private — the camera only focuses on the feeder, not your yard. Setting it up is simple enough, and you can mount it almost anywhere.

Even if the techie in your life isn’t already a nature lover, this idea is a nice way to combine smartphone apps with the great outdoors. It’s also a foodie gift for our winged friends, so it works on two levels. It’s not cheap, but Amazon has it 20% off right now.

5. Oura Ring 4 — $399

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

This is one of the few gift guide suggestions that a super techie might already have, but if they don’t, you know it’s going to be a winner. We were certainly impressed by the Oura Ring 4. It combines comfort and wellness tracking, making it easy to keep tabs on sleep, heart rate, and stress with flattened inner sensors that feel great on the finger.

Built with titanium, it’s durable and automatically tracks activity, so there’s no need to remember to log workouts. While it’s a bit bulkier than some alternatives and has a subscription for full access, the app’s user-friendly setup and personalized insights make it feel supportive, not just data-driven. Plus, with regular updates, it’s a gift that keeps on giving for anyone serious about their health journey.

6. iFixit FixHub Soldering Toolkit — $399

The iFixit FixHub is the ultimate gift for a hands-on person who wants to repair their own tech. The portable kit is an all-in-one solution for precision soldering, designed for both professionals and hobbyists. It includes iFixit’s 100W Power Series Portable Soldering Station, which heats up in just five seconds and delivers over eight hours of continuous use without needing wall power.

The kit also includes high-quality tools like wire strippers, flux, desoldering braid, and a silicone work mat. iFixit also offers less comprehensive kits if this one is a bit out of your price range, but it certainly makes an interesting gift option.

7. Bio Bidet BB1200 Smart Bidet — $399

We know that a smart bidet isn’t the most traditional gift for a techie (or for anyone) but hear us out on this. It comes personally recommended by a member of the AA team, citing it as “the best thing I ever saw at CES and later bought.”

The BB1200 smart bidet offers a fully personalized bathroom experience, controllable from the Bemis Living app on your smartphone or a wireless remote. You can adjust everything — seat and water temperature, spray pressure, nozzle position, and wash duration—to match your preferences. Beyond convenience, it brings a suite of comfort features, like an adjustable heated seat, a warm air dryer to reduce toilet paper use, and a soft-close lid with a built-in night light for gentle nighttime trips.

8. Homey Pro — $397.99

For someone with all of the smart home gadgets already, there isn’t a better gift idea than the Homey Pro. It’s like a smart home command center, designed to simplify life by uniting all your devices in one place. With seven built-in technologies — Zigbee, Z-Wave, and Matter, to name a few — it can handle lights, locks, sensors, and more, all through a single app. Its software also makes creating custom automations nice and easy.

While it takes a bit of setting up, its local processing and privacy features are a win for tech-savvy users who want more control without relying on cloud services. It’s powerful, sleek, and worth it if you’re ready to get hands-on with your smart home.

9. GameSir Tarantula Pro controller — $79.99

A gift for a gamer techie could be a new title, but that has a limited lifespan. You could go one better by upgrading the entire experience with the GameSir Tarantula Pro. Our own C. Scott Brown treated himself to one, and in his words, “I now have one controller for Switch, PC, and emulation, and I couldn’t be happier.”

The Tarantula Pro is a true multitasker, ready for action on Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Steam. Its most prominent feature is adaptive ABXY layout switching with lighting effects that amp up the intensity. Equipped with advanced TMR sticks and Hall Effect triggers, it’s perfect for precise, drift-free gameplay — especially with Hair Trigger Mode for rapid fire in FPS games. Add in HD Rumble, motion control, and nine mappable buttons, and you’ve got a controller that’s packed with options to level up your gaming on any platform.

10. Elgato Stream Deck Neo — $99.99

Our final gift recommendation for your favorite techie has elements of both of the previous two suggestions. The Elgato Stream Deck Neo has customizable keys like the Tarantula Pro and can also be used as a smart home controller like the Homey Pro. Android Authority’s Rita El Khoury suggests that it can be “configured to do anything and everything,” which is why she’s had her eye on it for a while.

The point of this device is to make managing your daily workflow simple and enjoyable. With eight customizable keys, you can set shortcuts for everything like Zoom calls, PowerPoint slides, Photoshop edits, and even controlling smart home devices like lights and speakers. Setup is easy: just drag and drop your actions in the app, and you’re good to go. It’s also part of Elgato’s eco-friendly Neo Line, so you get a powerful, plastic-free tool that’s kinder to the planet.

If you didn’t find the gift idea you were after in this guide, keep an eye on our content throughout November. With Black Friday sales ramping up well ahead of the big day, we’ll be scouring the deals daily and alerting you to the best offers.

