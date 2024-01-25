Mark your calendars: Ghosts season 3 release date and must-know spoilers are here

We love quirky. We love funny. We love oddball characters. Ghosts brings all of these together in a delicious, fast-paced sitcom with a minty fresh storyline. This article may have a few spoilers, so make sure you’re caught up with the first two seasons before you keep reading.

In case you need catching up, Sam and Jay inherit a crumbling mansion, that they now have to turn into a hotel, not knowing the place is chockfull of generational ghosts that do not want this to happen. After Sam has an accident, she starts being able to see these ghosts and in the later seasons, gets them to be a part of her bed and breakfast project.

Read on to know more about the Ghosts season 3 release date and what happens to the characters next.

Will there be a season 3 of Ghosts? Yes! After a delay because of the strikes, Ghosts is back with a third season. Get ready for comedy gold as the living and dead coexist under one roof.

When does season 3 of Ghosts come out? Season 3 of Ghosts is premiering on Thursday, February 15th. It’s a golden month for sitcoms because Young Sheldon is premiering on that day too. Ghosts will air right after Young Sheldon — so if you love both shows, you’re in for a treat.

What to expect from season 3 of Ghosts? There’s not a lot we know for sure, but we can speculate. It looked like one of the ghosts crossed over into the afterlife at the end of season 2. Finding out who moved on and why will likely be a big storyline in season 3.

We can expect season 3 to dig deeper into the personal histories and unresolved issues keeping these ghosts tethered to the estate. There’s still so much we don’t know about how certain characters died and why they haven’t moved on. Here’s hoping for some touching and humorous reveals!

Romance may be brewing next season. Pete and Alberta have hinted at a fling, while British soldier Nigel and American captain Isaac seem to have a revolutionary war romance brewing.

We also saw a glimpse of a “car ghost”, who goes wherever the car goes in the promo for the coming season. That looks like a new ghost to us and should open up a bunch of possibilities.

The hotel/bed and breakfast project continues. More guests are probably going to check in, which is a sub-plot on its own.

The ghosts have gotten quite comfortable pulling pranks on the unsuspecting living, thanks to their supernatural abilities. Season 3 will likely amp up the mischief as the spirits find new ways to troll Sam and Jay.

Additional storylines to expect include delving into the unknown backstories and powers of ghosts like Hetty and Sasappis, and potentially finding ways for Jay to temporarily interact with ghosts.

Ghosts season 3 cast The main living characters Sam and Jay, played by Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, will return for season 3. Here’s a complete list of the characters and the actors playing them: Utkarsh Ambudkar portrays Jay, the pragmatic husband of protagonist Samantha. A living human unable to see spirits, Jay converts the haunted mansion into a bed-and-breakfast business.

Samantha is played by Rose McIver. After briefly dying in the pilot episode, Samantha develops the ability to interact with ghosts lingering on the estate she inherited.

Brandon Scott Jones plays Isaac, an American Revolutionary War officer who perished from dysentery. Isaac recently formed a romantic relationship with Nigel, the British soldier he accidentally killed. Isaac’s ghostly power causes an unpleasant odor when living people walk through him.

Danielle Pinnock stars as Alberta, a flapper lounge singer murdered during the Prohibition era. Alberta’s powerful humming can be heard by the living when she wishes.

Sheila Carrasco playing Flower. A peace-loving hippie, Flower met her fate after attempting to embrace a bear. Her ghostly presence induces hallucinogenic effects on the living.

Devan Chandler Long appears as Thorfinn, the most ancient spirit. Thorfinn is a Viking able to manipulate electricity, a reflection of his deadly encounter with lightning centuries ago.

Asher Grodman depicts Trevor, a young broker whose untimely 2000 death occurred while pantless. Trevor can occasionally interact with physical objects, creating comic scenarios.

The uptight original mistress of the estate, Hetty Woodstone, is played by Rebecca Wisocky. Despite her resistance to change, Hetty is gradually evolving after death.

Richie Moriarty’s character Pete is an amiable 1980’s travel agent killed by an arrow on the property he was touring.

Roman Zaragoza rounds out the cast as Sasappis, a Native American ghost with an affinity for pizza aroma. Sasappis’ cause of death remains ambiguous. It’s unclear if the departed ghost from the season 2 finale will remain on the show in some capacity.

Annesha Basu / Android Authority

How many episodes will Ghosts season 3 have? A bit of a downer, but this season will probably have only 10 episodes, a steep decline from the usual 18-22.

Where to watch Ghosts season 3? You can watch it live on CBS or the next day on Paramount.

FAQs

Who is leaving Ghosts in season 3? This one isn’t very clear. We do know one ghost has moved on, but we don’t know which one.

Is CBS canceling Ghosts? No. CBS renewed Ghosts for season 3 while the previous season was still on air, which is always a great sign.

Where was Ghosts filmed? Other than the pilot, Ghosts has been mainly filmed in Montreal, Canada.

