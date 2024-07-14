Garmin Forerunner 275 wishlist: All the features I want to see

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

It’s about that time when I start daydreaming about what updates Garmin might have in store for its most popular fitness trackers. At this particular moment, I’m happily imagining a potential Forerunner 275. With the disclaimer that I absolutely love the current model, there are a few upgrades I’d love to see on the next generation.

Larger display space

Garmin is the go-to brand for in-depth fitness tracking, collecting more data, and providing more analysis than any other. As such, users end up with a lot of information on their wrists. I’d like to see the company introduce larger display sizes in the next generation so that onscreen stats are easier to digest. The current Forerunner 265 and 265S feature displays measuring 1.1 and 1.3 inches, respectively. Garmin could easily shrink the bezels of these watch cases or bump up each model’s case size slightly to offer users more extensive AMOLED real estate.

ECG support

While the front side of the Forerunner 265 showcases a dramatic AMOLED facelift, the 265’s backside looks a lot like its predecessor’s. By this, I mean the device still equips Garmin’s Gen 4 optical heart rate sensor, making it incompatible with Garmin’s ECG app. I’d like to see the Forerunner 275 land with the newer Gen 5 sensor and offer users access to ECG readings. This potentially life saving feature is a fantastic tool on any wearable and useful to shoppers at every budget point.

Wireless charging

Garmin isn’t the worst offender when it comes to proprietary charging. The company at least uses the same port for most of its top lineups. However, I am very ready for all of Garmin’s devices to feature wireless charging capabilities. Garmin’s Vivomove Trend was the first to offer shoppers a wireless option, though the device still ships with a cable as well since wireless charging can sometimes be slower (and for downloading data if needed). I am really hoping the next generation of Garmin Forerunners will jump on board the wireless train.

Maps

With the understanding that this is a mid-level device and that some features need to be ommitted to warrant higher-end models (and price tags), I’d be pleasantly surprised to see maps added to the Forerunner 275. In my review of the current model, I noted that the device is fantastic for training locally or hitting familiar trails. However, if you tend to travel often, maps and navigation features are critical tools for runners.

A lower price

This is perhaps the least likely of the items on my wishlist to be fulfilled, but when a device is near-perfect, it’s hard to come up with too many realistic asks for the next generation. Garmin increased the price tag of the Forerunner 265 compared to the 255 by $50 to $100, depending on which model 255 you shopped (base or Music). Meanwhile, the 255 models also launched at higher prices than their predecessor, the Forerunner 245. I would love to see Garmin drop the Forerunner 275 back down below the $400 mark. If that is out of the question, I hope to at least see consistency in the lineup’s pricing rather than another bump.

Garmin Forerunner 275: What features do you want to see? 39 votes Larger display space 15 % ECG support 38 % Wireless charging 8 % Maps 13 % A lower price point 21 % Other (let us know in the comments!) 5 %

Will there be a Garmin Forerunner 275? So far, there haven’t been any rumors or leaks about a potential Forerunner 275, but the device is still very likely to be developed. Garmin’s Forerunners are among the company’s most popular picks, and the current 265 represents an approachable price point. I am confident Garmin will continue to improve the line and introduce a new generation. Garmin Forerunner 245 — April 30, 2019

April 30, 2019 Garmin Forerunner 255 — June 1, 2022

June 1, 2022 Garmin Forerunner 265 — March 2, 2023 Timing, on the other hand, is a little bit more tricky. My best guess is that Garmin will adhere to a biannual launch schedule going forward, landing the Forerunner 275 around March 2025. We can always see devices drop earlier than expected, and if that is the case, I’d happily add a Forerunner 275 to my Christmas shopping. For now, I’ll keep an ear to the ground and update this hub as I learn more through rumors and leaks.

Should you wait for the Garmin Forerunner 275?

The question of whether to wait for a new device to land is always a tough one for me, especially when a potential device’s timeline is unclear. If you are set on shopping for a running watch at this price point, I highly recommend the Forerunner 265 ($449.99 at Garmin). It’s packed with tools, including Training Readiness, and its sensor accuracy is stellar. If you already own a Forerunner 255, however, I would sit tight and wait for the 275. The Forerunner 975 ($599.99 at Garmin) is another powerful Garmin watch with even more to offer, but it also comes at a higher price tag.

Outside of the company’s stable, the best option for Android users is probably Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 7 ($299.99 at Amazon). This is a smartwatch, first and foremost though, so you won’t find quite as extensive fitness tracking data on board. For iOS users, the equivalent recommendation is, of course, the Apple Watch Series 9 ($392.67 at Amazon).

