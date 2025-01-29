Garmin now has a fix for the 'blue triangle of death'

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Garmin has resolved an issue that led to some devices being stuck on the start up screen or a blue triangle.

The solution depends on the affected device.

In some cases, you may be required to factory reset your smartwatch.

Recently, some Garmin smartwatch owners were caught off guard by an issue that led to their devices experiencing a boot error. The issue caused the company’s smartwatches to get stuck on the start up screen or on a blue triangle bootloop after initiating a GPS-related feature. Fortunately, a fix is now available for those affected.

Only a day after reports started rolling in, Garmin says it has found a solution for the bootlooping problem. “We have resolved the underlying issue causing some devices to be stuck on the start up screen or a blue triangle,” a Garmin spokesperson told Android Authority. For anyone still experiencing issues, the company says that you should check out its updated support page.

If you’re someone who was affected by the error, the solution will depend on what device you have. The support page includes step-by-step instructions for the Approach S70 Golf Watch, D2, Enduro (Gen 2), epix (Gen 2), fenix 7, Quatix 7, Tactix 7 series, Descent Mk3 series, Edge Cycling Computers, Forerunner series, Instinct 3 series, Venu 3 series, and vivoactive 4 and 5.

For some devices, like the Approach S70 Golf Watch, you’ll need to do a factory reset. That means you’ll likely lose some data in the process, but that’s better than having to buy a new smartwatch. Garmin warns that this data loss could include Garmin Wallet, Connect IQ content (watch faces, apps, data fields), Body Battery data, steps, shortcut controls, and customized data fields. But once you sync with Garmin Connect, most of that data should be restored anyway.

Thankfully, that’s not the case for all of the affected devices. For example, the solution for the Descent Mk3 only requires you to connect the smartwatch to your computer, wait for the reboot, then follow up with some button presses.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like