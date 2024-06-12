Garmin adds the YouTube Music app to users' wrists

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Garmin announced the addition of the YouTube Music app to the Connect IQ Store.

The app allows YouTube Music subscribers to download playlists and podcasts to their devices for phone-free listening.

The app is supported on many of the company’s newest watches, with further support coming soon.

Today, Garmin announced a new player in the company’s quest to soundtrack your sweaty workouts. The YouTube Music app is now officially available via the Connect IQ Store, bringing 100 million songs to subscribers’ wrists.

Until now, Garmin users were limited to Amazon Music, Deezer, or Spotify for motivational playlists. Now, however, YouTube Music app subscribers can download playlists and podcasts right to their fitness tracker for offline playback. That means phone-free (and ad-free) listening on the go. Simply pair your device with compatible headphones and hit the pavement.

Of course, not all Garmin devices feature access to the Connect IQ Store. At this point, compatibility with the YouTube Music app is limited to newer devices from the Forerunner, Fenix, Epix, Venu lineups, and the Enduro 2 and D2 Mach 1 Pro. You can view the complete list of compatible devices on Garmin’s website. According to the company, support for more devices is coming soon.

