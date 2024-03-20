Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 plunges $360 in Amazon Spring Sale

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The Amazon Big Spring Sale isn’t as barnstorming as Prime Day, but there are certainly some fantastic deals if you know where to look. We spotted that the promotional event has dropped the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to its best price of the year, with the foldable reduced by $360. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,439.99 ($360 off)

The only time the Android phone has been cheaper was during the flash sales of Black Friday last year, so this is a rare opportunity. Only the cream colorway is subject to the full discount, with the other hues $300 off. All styles of the 512GB variant are also down by $300, meaning you can pick one of those up for $1,619.99.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 The most powerful folding phone gets even stronger The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 improves on the folding platform with a more reliable hinge, stronger glass, an IPX8 rating, plenty of storage options, and a big, bright display. See price at Amazon Save $360.00

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 tops our list of the best foldable phones you can buy for a reason. Its newly flat-folding design, courtesy of an improved “Flex hinge,” gives it a design edge over its predecessor. It features two OLED displays: a 6.2-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch main screen, both boasting dynamic 120Hz refresh rates for smooth visuals. It’s as effective for multitasking as it promises, supporting up to three simultaneous apps and enhanced by the S Pen. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance even under heavy multitasking.

This deal is undoubtedly selling fast, so don’t miss out. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

