Leak suggests the Galaxy Watch 6 may get a price bump

A new leak has revealed the prices of the Galaxy Watch 6 series in France.

The leak suggests that the price of the Galaxy Watch 6 may see a slight increase.

However, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may be slightly cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Galaxy Watch 6 leaks have been coming in rapidly over the last few days. We’ve seen press renders and learned about the SoC that will run on the series. Now we may have an idea of what to expect for the price.

The outlet Dealabs Magazine claims to have obtained the prices of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in France. Before continuing, it’s important to note that early price leaks like these aren’t the most reliable. So take this information with a grain of salt.

According to the publication, the 40mm Bluetooth version of the Watch 6 will sell for €319.99. While the 40mm 4G version will be available for €369.99. These watches are said to come in Graphite or Cream options.

If this leak is true, it would seem that the starting price of the Watch 6 will be about €100 more than its predecessor. If Samsung is increasing the price here, there’s a possibility it could do the same in the US.

As for the 44mm variants, it looks like the Bluetooth and 4G versions will cost €349.99 and €399.99, respectively. These are said to be available in Graphite or Silver.

Additionally, the 43mm Bluetooth and 4G versions of the Watch 6 Classic are reportedly available in Black and Silver for €419.99 and €469.99, respectively. While the 47mm models may come in Black and Silver for €449.99 and €499.99.

Fortunately, it appears the Classic may be €50 cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The outlet points out that these prices only reflect the cost in France and don’t include exclusive variants found in the Samsung Shop.

Although Samsung has not revealed anything officially, reports suggest that the upcoming smartwatch may get announced in late July. We’ll likely have to wait until then to get an official price.

