Galaxy S22 series is next up to get February 2024's security patch

TL;DR Samsung has started to roll out this month’s security patch for the Galaxy S22 series.

The update is currently available for owners in Europe.

This patch comes with firmware version S90xBXXS7DXAC and fixes 72 vulnerabilities.

It’s February, which means it’s time for Samsung’s monthly security patch. Samsung’s patch has already rolled out to several phones, but now it’s finally starting to arrive on the Galaxy S22 series.

If you live in Europe and have a Galaxy S22 series device, you should have access to the February security patch. This also means that the update should make it to other regions soon.

This month’s update comes with firmware version S90xBXXS7DXAC and fixes 72 vulnerabilities. Since this update is on the smaller side of the spectrum, don’t expect much from this patch other than vulnerability fixes.

As always, you can check to see if the update is available to download by heading over to the Software update page. To get there, just navigate over to Settings and find Software update. If the update is available, then you can tap on the download and install button.

So far, the patch has made it to several devices including the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5, and so on. However, it as yet to arrive on Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S24.

