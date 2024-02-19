Major Galaxy Fit 3 leak gives us last piece of the puzzle, reveals full specs

Samsung Gulf

TL;DR Marketing and training materials for the Galaxy Fit 3 have leaked.

The materials reveal the full specifications of the wearable.

We also get a look at some of the features it will have.

When it comes to keeping information under wraps, Samsung hasn’t exactly done its best with the Galaxy Fit 3. On the last day of January, the company accidentally published the official Galaxy Fit 3 product page, only to take it down moments later. Now marketing materials for the device have leaked and it gives us a complete picture of what to expect.

The folks over at The Tech Lookout appear to have got their hands on marketing and training material for the Galaxy Fit 3. That material appears to give us the full specifications for the upcoming fitness tracker.

According to the images, the Galaxy Fit 3 may have a 1.6-inch AMOLED display panel with a resolution and pixel density of 256 x 402 pixels and 302 PPI. The device is said to weigh 36.8g and measure at 42.9 x 28.8 x 9.9mm. In comparison, the Galaxy Fit 2 weighed 21g and had a 1.1-inch display with a 126 x 294 resolution.

It appears you can also expect 16MB RAM and 256MB storage, a 208 mAh battery, an aluminum body, and an IP68 rating with 5ATM of water resistance. Samsung may have also fit in two additional sensors: a barometer and a light sensor. The materials mention three colorways as well, including gray, silver, and pink gold.

The leak from January 31 revealed quite a few features already, like 13 days of battery life, over 100 workouts, fall detection, and more. These materials from today’s leak — which can be seen below — mention many of the same features we previously heard about. However, this new leak also provides the talking points Samsung may have been planning to use when announcing the device.

Despite all of this information we now have about the Galaxy Fit 3, we’re still waiting on a price and release date. The sudden influx of leaks suggests that an announcement may not be far off.

