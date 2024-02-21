Insane 50% price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

David Imel / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 made out best Chromebooks list as the best-looking entry, but it has the performance to match its stunning design. Amazon just slashed 50% off the price for the first time ever, giving you the chance to pick it up for just $349. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (128GB/8GB)

We’ve never previously seen this configuration of the high-end Chromebook on sale for less than $500, so this is a fantastic opportunity to save. The offer is only available on the signature Fiesta Red color of the device, but why would you want it in any other color?

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (128GB/8GB) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (128GB/8GB) The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 stands out thanks to its flashy design. How about the performance? The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 helps define what premium design looks like in a Chromebook that's still affordable. While it lacks some of the raw appeal of the original, this follow-up machine stands on its own thanks to zippy performance, a pleasing display, and solid battery life. See price at Amazon Save $350.99

We had a lot of good things to say about the Galaxy Chromebook 2 in our glowing review. This model ditches the original’s 4K display for a more battery-friendly Full HD QLED screen, ensuring vibrant visuals with efficient power use. This is one of the more powerful configurations, with an Intel Core i3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The striking design features a durable aluminum lid, and the device boasts a versatile 360-degree hinge for multiple usage modes. Commendable battery life also promises all-day usage.

This deal could end at any time, so grab it while you can via the widget above.

Comments