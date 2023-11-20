Galaxy A25 release date, specs, and other details revealed in big leak

WinFuture

TL;DR A new leak has revealed the specs, design, and details of the Galaxy A25 5G.

The Galaxy A25 5G will reportedly have a Samsung Exynos 1280 instead of a chip from MediaTek.

The leak claims the device will launch in Europe between December 7 and 19.

Although the Galaxy A24 went on general sale back in May 2023, Samsung may already be prepared to launch its next iteration. A new leak may have revealed the design, specs, and release date of what could be a new addition to the best cheap Android phones available.

Obtained by WinFuture, renders of the Galaxy A25 5G have leaked online. Judging by the images, the device is very similar to A24, but differs in a few areas. One of those differences is a bump where the physical buttons appear on the right side of the device. While the colors are mostly the same as last time, A25 5G appears to feature a dot matrix-like pattern on the back.

In addition to renders, the outlet also shared some of the specs. According to the leak, the phone may feature a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080. The A25 5G could also come with USB-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, dual-SIM support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, expandable storage (up to 1TB), and Bluetooth 5.1. It’s also said to run on One UI 6 out of the box.

Inside, it’s said we’ll find an Exynos 1280 chip instead of a MediaTek chip — which appeared in the A24. Along with Samsung’s chip could be 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. And it could also be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging.

As for the cameras, we can expect a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture. Joining the main shooter is said to be an 8MP wide-angle sensor that has an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. The third and final rear camera is reportedly a 2MP macro camera, while the selfie camera offers 13MP.

There’s no information on US pricing, but the outlet claims the Galaxy A25 5G will cost 279 CHF ($315.54). We also don’t have a US release date, but the report claims the A25 5G will launch in Europe between December 7 and 19.

