Fossil Gen 6 gets its first software update in almost a year

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR The Fossil Gen 6 is receiving its first update in a year.

The new software version includes the April 2024 security patch.

Fossil exited the smartwatch market at the beginning of 2024.

Earlier this year, Fossil pulled out of the smartwatch business. It was a shame, as the best smartwatches made under the various brands owned by Fossil Group were always exciting and stylish, if not good value. It’s been nearly a year since the company’s last watch, the Fossil Gen 6, received a software update, so the news that Fossil Gen 6 owners are now receiving an update is both surprising and welcome.

When Fossil announced its withdrawal from the smartwatch market in January 2024, it did say that existing watches would be updated for a few years. That promise rang hollow, though, given that the gap between the Gen 6’s last software update and this one is 12 months. The update has started reaching customers over the last day or so, with Reddit user a_blue_day reporting having it downloaded and ready to install (via 9to5Google).

There’s no changelog for the update, but thanks to Reddit user justwazi, we know that the build number is RFHF.240305.011, and the security patch has jumped from August 2023 to April 2024. It’s still based on Wear OS 3.5, which is disappointing, if not unsurprising. It was unlikely that Fossil would bring a new version of Wear OS to its devices after exiting the market, but given that we’re now on Wear OS 5.0, it would’ve gone a long way to making the Gen 6 usable for longer.

If you’re looking to upgrade from a Fossil watch to something that will continue to get new versions of Wear OS, there aren’t as many options now compared to before Fossil left the smartwatch segment. The Pixel Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch 7 are some great options to consider, but they don’t necessarily scratch the same itch for lovers of traditional-looking timepieces that Fossil’s products did.

Are you still using a Fossil smartwatch? We’d love to hear about your experience and whether you plan to upgrade soon in the comments below.

