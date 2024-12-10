You can finally control your Ford vehicle right from your Wear OS smartwatch

TL;DR After far too long, Ford is back with an Android smartwatch app.

FordPass now supports Wear OS, giving users an option beyond phone control.

Wear OS support quietly rolled out last month, and should be available now for compatible vehicles.

Have smartwatches managed to live up to the hype? While in theory they should be capable of pretty much everything we do with our phones, in practice they sometimes don’t feel like much more than big-screen fitness trackers. That largely comes down to a lack of software, and far too few companies have invested the resources in building Wear OS apps that match the functionality of their smartphone counterparts. Today we’ve got a blip of good news to share, though, as we hear about one very useful-sounding Wear OS app that only recently became available.

Well, let’s back up a little first, because this is actually the second time we’ve gone down this path. Way back in 2015, the Ford Motor Company released its MyFord Mobile app for then-Android Wear. Intended for use with the company’s electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, the app let you use your smartwatch to do stuff like unlocking your car or checking its charge status. That was nice while it lasted — until it didn’t.

That app eventually found itself replaced by FordPass, but for the longest time the only wearable that supported was the Apple Watch (via 9to5Google). But then just last month, Tech-Issues Today reports, Ford began making FordPass available for Wear OS. That means that owners of compatible vehicles can once unlock their car with just a tap on their wrist. The feature set again includes checking on charge level, as well as locating your vehicle — you can even start the climate control so things feels just right by the time you get in.

Before you start getting too excited about your keyless future here, be aware that while FordPass supports remote starting, you’re still going to need your actual key fob present in order to shift into drive. Still, we will take this progress, all the same, as it’s definitely been too long since Android smartwatch users have enjoyed this kind of control over their Ford cars and trucks.

To get started for yourself, or just to learn what level of support there is for your Ford vehicle, head over to the company’s FordPass guide or grab the app from the Play Store.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments