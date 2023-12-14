Now Ford says it's keeping Android Auto and CarPlay due to safety

General Motors (GM) announced earlier this year that it would be ditching Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in its electric vehicles. Now, Ford has come out in support of Apple and Google’s phone mirroring solutions.

Ford CEO Jim Farley stated on Threads that the company was “committed” to keeping Android Auto and Apple CarPlay:

We’re committed to keeping Apple CarPlay & Android Auto. @Ford customers love the features because they help keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. We work closely with Apple & Google to create a very high-quality experience for customers. And I think we have the best experience out there with SYNC 4A.

Farley’s statement comes after a GM executive recently asserted that GM’s decision to drop CarPlay and Android Auto was due to driver safety. The executive claimed that Apple and Google’s solutions had “stability issues” resulting in poor or dropped connections, slow responses, and other problems.