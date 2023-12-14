Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Now Ford says it's keeping Android Auto and CarPlay due to safety
- Ford has confirmed that it’s “committed” to keeping Android Auto and Apple’s CarPlay in its cars.
- CEO Jim Farley said Ford customers love these features due to safety-related reasons.
- The statement comes after a GM executive reportedly said it was ditching these solutions due to safety.
General Motors (GM) announced earlier this year that it would be ditching Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in its electric vehicles. Now, Ford has come out in support of Apple and Google’s phone mirroring solutions.
Ford CEO Jim Farley stated on Threads that the company was “committed” to keeping Android Auto and Apple CarPlay:
We’re committed to keeping Apple CarPlay & Android Auto. @Ford customers love the features because they help keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. We work closely with Apple & Google to create a very high-quality experience for customers. And I think we have the best experience out there with SYNC 4A.
Farley’s statement comes after a GM executive recently asserted that GM’s decision to drop CarPlay and Android Auto was due to driver safety. The executive claimed that Apple and Google’s solutions had “stability issues” resulting in poor or dropped connections, slow responses, and other problems.
GM has since issued a statement to “reinforce” its partnerships with Apple and Google while claiming its position on “phone projection” was misrepresented.
Either way, we’re glad to see an automaker publicly reaffirming its commitment to using Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. These solutions aren’t without their flaws, but they’re still better than relying on Bluetooth pairing alone.