Mysterious Fitbit tracker stops by the FCC, but what is it?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A new Fitbit tracker for 2023 just went through the FCC regulatory board.

We don’t know what it is, but it most likely is a new Ace, which is designed for kids.

However, it is possible that this is the debut of a new line of entry-tier trackers.

Fitbit is mainly known as a company that makes fitness trackers. Despite that reputation, there have been a relatively low number of new fitness trackers from the company in recent years. The most recent is the Fitbit Inspire 3, which came out in late 2022. However, you’d need to return to 2021 to find the next most recent tracker.

It looks like there’s at least one Fitbit tracker for 2023 on the way, though. Thanks to an FCC filing, we know Fitbit is planning on launching a new tracker soon. Unfortunately, we have no idea what this tracker is.

According to the FCC listing, the tracker only supports Bluetooth connectivity. That means there’s no Wi-Fi and, most notably, no NFC support. In other words, this tracker will be incapable of contactless payments using Fitbit Pay, to say nothing of Google Pay.

Fitbit tracker in 2023: What is it? The way we see it, there are only two possibilities as far as sequels to existing Fitbit trackers go. This could be the Fitbit Luxe 2, the original of which launched in 2021 and hasn’t seen a sequel. Despite Fitbit trying to paint this tracker as a luxury model, it didn’t have NFC support, which made no sense to us. We suppose it’s possible Fitbit would make the same mistake twice, but we’re not sure.

The other option is that this is a sequel to the Fitbit Ace 3. This tracker line is designed for kids, so it lacking NFC support is completely logical.

Of course, it is possible that this is the inaugural tracker in a new line. Our money is on it being an Ace 4, though.

Usually, an FCC filing means a launch is imminent. We’d expect Fitbit to launch this mysterious 2023 tracker at some point in the next few weeks.

