Fitbit steps up its sleep game with a major app refresh

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Fitbit has redesigned its app to provide even better sleep-tracking features and insights.

The updated app makes it easier to see your sleep duration, sleep score, and detailed timeline of your sleep stages.

Users can now track sleep patterns over weeks, months, or even a year to see how their sleep is changing.

Fitbit is one of the top names in the fitness tracker space, and it’s just announced a refresh of the sleep-tracking experience within its app. This update to Fitbit’s already class-leading Sleep experience simplifies navigation while offering users even more detailed insights into their sleep habits.

Fitbit announced the following changes to the app: The sleep section of the Fitbit app now prominently presents crucial data right away. Sleep duration, sleep score, and a sleep timeline are easily accessible on a single page.

Users can press and hold the sleep timeline chart to see precise timestamps for events like waking up or the end of a deep sleep cycle.

The app now offers weekly, monthly, and yearly views, allowing users to analyze changes in their sleep patterns over longer periods. Initial comments from the Fitbit community suggest a positive reception to these changes, though there are requests for more color and visual segmentation in the app design to improve accessibility for users with visual processing differences.

The updated sleep experience is available for Fitbit’s Android app as of now. While there’s no official word on the iOS release, it’s expected to arrive soon.

