Rare Fitbit Luxe deal returns it to low of just $79.95

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

The Fitbit Luxe didn’t qualify for our list of the best cheap fitness trackers, as that rundown is on devices under $100. The Fitbit Luxe would usually run you $130, but thanks to this early holiday deal, you can now pick it up for the bargainous price of just $79.95. Fitbit Luxe for $79.95 ($50 off)

This $50 price drop returns the Luxe to its lowest point ever, only matched by the Black Friday rate from 2022. The offer is available on three of the four colorways that Amazon offers.

Fitbit Luxe Fitbit Luxe It's a good fitness tracker at an OK price. The Fitbit luxe is a fashion-forward fitness tracker with the motivation to give your body and mind the healthy boost it deserves. A chic bracelet design, on-wrist tracking, and a one-month Fitbit Premium trial for new and returning premium users make the Luxe an enticing option. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

While it may be built for fitness tracking, the Fitbit Luxe emphasizes aesthetics with a jewelry-inspired and lightweight design. The device has a small color AMOLED screen and, while it isn’t as comprehensive as some of its pricier counterparts, it covers essential health metrics. These include tracking steps, distance, and calories, plus it offers 20 different sport modes. While it lacks standalone GPS, it supports connected GPS and includes features like stress management and sleep scores. Battery life is up to five days, and the device is water-resistant with a 5ATM rating.

We’re unlikely to see a better Fitbit Luxe deal for a while, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to it.

