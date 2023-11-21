Fitbit prices dive as much as 38% in latest Black Friday promotion

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If we’re honest, many of us know that we’re only around six weeks away from starting out on some 2024 fitness goals. A fitness tracker will come in handy if you’re going to motivate yourself in the winter months, and the Fitbit Black Friday sale leaves you with little reason not to invest. There’s as much as 38% off wearables in the promotion, with prices to suit all budgets.

On one end of that scale, the Fitbit Sense 2 is back at its 2023-best price of $199.95, saving you $100 on retail. It isn’t Fitbit’s finest piece of work in the eyes of our stern critics, but it’s certainly worth your consideration at this reduced rate. For those with simpler needs or in the market for an affordable fitness gift, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is astonishingly good value at just $69.95 in the sale. We named it as the best all-round budget fitness tracker, and that was based on its $100 retail price. At 30% off, it’s a steal.

