PSA: Update your Firefox browser asap to avoid this zero-day exploit

TL;DR Mozilla has released an emergency update to the Firefox browser.

The update fixes a zero-day vulnerability.

The company has also rolled out updates to the two ESR versions of Firefox and the Tor browser.

If your browser of choice is Firefox, then you’ll want to open it up and update it as soon as possible. Mozilla has just released an emergency update that fixes a zero-day vulnerability.

There have been reports of Firefox users becoming victims of a zero-day exploit in the browser. Mozilla has now rolled out the Firefox 131.0.2 update to plug up the security hole. As it turns out, this is the first zero-day security flaw found in the browser this year.

If you don’t know what a zero-day vulnerability is, it is a vulnerability that has been disclosed but not patched yet. This type of security flaw poses a higher risk than others because security researchers and software developers are unaware of these exploits. As you can imagine, attackers will rush to take advantage of this exploit before its discovered and patched out.

According to Mozilla’s Security Advisory report, the vulnerability was connected to use-after-free CSS animations. A cybercriminal could use this exploit to inject and execute arbitrary malicious code.

To update your browser to the latest version, click on the hamburger menu icon in the top right corner, scroll down to help, and click on About Firefox. You can also go to Settings and scroll down to Firefox Updates in the General section.

In addition to updating Firefox, Mozilla also released updates for the two Extended Support Release (ESR) editions of the browser and the Tor Browser. These include versions Firefox ESR 115.16.1, Firefox ESR 128.3.1, and Tor Browser 13.5.7.

