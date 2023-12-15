Mozilla Firefox for Android browser brings a ton of new extensions to all users

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Firefox for Android now has more than 450 extensions available to all users in the stable branch.

Users on mobile can now install extensions that help improve their web browsing experience.

Google Chrome is the top browser choice for most people, but for users looking for an alternative, Mozilla’s Firefox browser is a great browser alternative on Android. If you want to use your favorite extensions, then you’d already know that Chrome for Android does not support extensions. With its latest update, Firefox for Android added over 450 extensions that are now available to users on the stable branch.

In August, Mozilla announced that extensions marked as Android compatible will become openly available to Firefox for Android users before the end of the year. Now, that day has arrived, and more than 450 extensions are available for Android users. Mozilla has a dedicated Android extensions page for users to browse through and add their favorite extensions to the app.

There are plenty of great extensions to choose from, ranging from content blockers to productivity tools. We’re highlighting some that stood out to us: Automatic AdSkipper takes a different approach to ad-blocking by skipping video ads on websites.

Dark Reader gives dark mode to every website.

Tomato Clock is a time management extension that ensures that you work and take breaks throughout the day.

SingleFile saves an entire webpage as a single HTML file.

Web Archives lets you view archived and cached versions of web pages on many search engines. Firefox for Android used to support extensions once upon a time, but the newly rebuilt app in 2020 removed wider extension support. Users on the stable branch were restricted to extensions that were part of the Recommended Extensions program.

With today’s release, Mozilla is bringing back the open extensions ecosystem. You can expect more extensions to become available for Android now that a wider user base can demand the same from the extension developer. Chrome and Safari dominate the mobile browser landscape, so we celebrate every small win for alternate browsers on mobile.

