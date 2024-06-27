Fire TV Sticks are getting Xbox Cloud Gaming support next month

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft will release its Xbox app for the Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max next month.

The app will give users access to Xbox Cloud Gaming on their Fire TV Sticks, allowing them to stream a vast library of Xbox games.

Users will require a Bluetooth controller and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to start playing.

Fire TV users are in for a treat as Amazon has partnered with Microsoft to bring the Xbox TV app to select Fire TV Sticks. The app will give users access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, essentially letting them play a wide range of Xbox games directly on their Fire TV devices.

Microsoft has announced that the Xbox app will be available for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) starting in July. Once it rolls out via the Amazon Appstore, users will only need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller to start streaming Xbox games. The company adds that most Bluetooth controllers should be compatible, including the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, and DualShock 4 controller.

Those who don’t have an eligible Xbox Game Pass subscription will also get the opportunity to try the cloud gaming service. Fortnite will be available for free in the Xbox app, and users will only need to log in with a Microsoft account to get started.

Although Microsoft has not shared a definite release date, it’s great to see the company offering Xbox app support to more devices. Ever since its release in 2022, the Xbox app has been limited to Samsung’s smart TVs and monitors. We hope Microsoft adds support for even more devices in the future.

