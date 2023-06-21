Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Fire Kids tablets drop to all-time low prices ahead of Prime Day
Amazon’s early Prime Day deals include a host of all-time low prices on the latest tablets for kids in the Fire range. For example, Prime members can pick up the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for just $74.99 right now, which is 50% off the retail price and a record low for the tablet.
Designed for kids ages 6-12, the 2022 tablet features an 8-inch HD display, 2GB of RAM, and a quad-core processor. It also includes one year of Amazon Kids Plus, easy-to-use parental controls, a slim kid-friendly case, and a two-year guarantee.
Check out these other all-time low prices on Amazon Fire Kids tablets:
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) for $54.99 ($54 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (2022) for $74.99 ($75 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2022) for $119.99 ($80 off)
Remember, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals, but you can try Prime for free for 30 days. The links and the widget above will take you to them if you’re ready to treat your little ones.