FINAL FANTASY XIV will bring Eorzea to your pocket with upcoming Android launch

TL;DR FINAL FANTASY XIV is coming to mobile for Android and iOS, starting with a release in China before going global.

The mobile version will feature familiar elements from the original game, including story, combat mechanics, and non-combat activities.

Iconic characters like Thancred and Tataru will appear in the mobile version, and players can pre-register for updates on the official website.

FINAL FANTASY XIV (FFXIV), the massively popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), is coming to mobile on Android an iOS. The announcement was made earlier today by Square Enix and Lightspeed Studio (makers of PUBG Mobile).

The mobile version of FINAL FANTASY XIV will first launch in China, followed by a global release. The game promises to bring nostalgic elements from the original title in a mobile-friendly format. New players can also look forward to experiencing the fictional world of Eorzea and its distinctive cultures for the very first time.

“It has been 11 years since FFXIV 2.0: A Realm Reborn launched, and this new mobile game will be a sister to FFXIV, aiming to recreate the grandeur of the original’s story and combat mechanics on mobile devices,” said FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Producer and Director, Naoki Yoshida.

The video game producer added that non-combat features from the game, such as Disciples of the Land and Hand, will be faithfully implemented on the mobile version of FINAL FANTASY XIV. Memorable characters, including Thancred, Tataru, Raubahn Sultana Nanamo Ul Namo, and others, will also appear in the mobile version of the game.

If you are interested in the FINAL FANTASY XIV mobile game, you can pre-register and get the latest updates by visiting the official website. In the meantime, you can view the game reveal trailer above.

