Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis: Release date and details

Square Enix

There might be more Final Fantasy games and remakes than you can count, but who’s complaining? The next anticipated title is Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, and while it won’t be the first mobile game in the franchise, it certainly has fans excited. Here’s everything you need to know about Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, from its release date to gameplay and the closed beta.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis release date At the time of writing, there is no officially announced release date for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis. To stay updated on the game’s release schedule, follow the official FF7: social media pages or revisit this article occasionally.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis gameplay

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis combines retro-style graphics with well-rendered visuals in two gameplay modes. While exploring the word, the game uses a command-style RPG system with chibi characters. However, there are full-body characters in battle, and the game features more dynamic camerawork while in combat. The latter most closely resembles the style of the original title.

Ever Crisis follows the battle system for the original Final Fantasy VII, the Active Time Battle system, and uses materials, weapons, summons, and limit breaks based on the original game. The game also supports additional mobile-specific features like Auto Mode and Battle Speed and allows for Co-op battles where up to three friends can team up to take down bosses together.

Is there a Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis beta? Yes, there is a closed beta test for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis scheduled for Android users residing in the United States and Canada from July 6, 2023, to July 13, 2023 (tentative).

Pre-registration is required and doesn’t guarantee a place in the beta. Players will explore the game and provide feedback, but in-game progress will not carry over to the official release. Certain features and content will likely differ or be unavailable in the final version.

If you meet the requirements, you can pre-register on the official website, and upon redirection to Google Play, install the game and check the “Early Access” option. Selected participants will be notified via Google Play. The tentative system requirements for the beta include Android 8.0 or later, 8GB of free storage, ARM v8a 64bit CPU, Snapdragon 845 or later, and 4GB RAM.

On which platforms will Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis release?

Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis will release on Android through the Google Play Store and on iOS devices via the Apple App Store.

There is no official announcement regarding the game’s release on other platforms, such as the Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series X/S, or PS5. Should that change, we will be sure to update this article. After all, Square Enix has found success with these remakes.

FAQs

Is the Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis closed beta? Yes, there is a closed beta for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis available for pre-registration for Android users. However, it’s not guaranteed to be selected for the closed beta.

Is Final Fantasy Ever Crisis a gacha? Yes, Ever Crisis will use gacha mechanics, such as new outfits to purchase in-game for the characters.

Is Ever Crisis free? Yes, Ever Crisis will be free-to-play on iOS and Android. However, it will have in-app purchases.

Comments