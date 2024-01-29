FBI season 6: Release date and the latest rumors

CBS

Fans of the hit series FBI have been waiting for months for the story to continue after the writer’s strike of 2023 left season 6 delayed. If you count yourself among them and want to know the official FBI season 6 release date and all the latest rumors, keep reading and we’ve got you covered.

When is FBI season 6 coming out? The first episode of FBI season 6, titled “All the Rage”, will premiere on February 13, 2024, on CBS at 8PM ET. The show was officially renewed for both season 5 and season 6 way back in May of 2022, but the writer’s strike delayed production for most of 2023.

CBS will make each episode available for streaming on CBS.com and the CBS mobile app the day after they first air, so you can expect the first episode of FBI season 6 to be available sometime on February 14. Episodes will also be available for streaming on Paramount Plus a day after they air.

What to expect from FBI season 6 FBI season 5 went out on a tension-filled episode that saw Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd) force to choose between the life of his pregnant partner Agent Nina Chase (Stantel VanSanten) and their unborn child. Ultimately doctors were able to save both, safely delivering his baby boy Douglas.

However, if rumors are true, season 6 of FBI won’t be so forgiving. Missy Peregrym, who plays Maggie Bell in the series, revealed that the first episode will see the loss of “a family member” to one of the crew. This doesn’t mean one of the main cast themselves, but it apparently will have a big impact on one character and how they deal with tragedy.

Another new storyline teased by the cast is a new romantic relationship for Omar Adom “OA” Zidan (Zeeko Zaki). We don’t know too much about this yet, but it’s unlikely to have a major impact on the agents’ work.

One important thing to note is that season 6 of FBI will only have 10 to 13 episodes, unlike season 5 which had 23. This is an unfortunate side effect of the delayed production due to the writer’s strike, so hold out hope that the show will be renewed for a season 7 if you want to see more.

FBI season 6 cast All major cast members are set to return for FBI season 6. This hasn’t always been the case, as there have been some major shakeups in the past. Here’s a list of all of the main characters returning for season 6: Missy Peregrym as FBI Special Agent Maggie Bell.

Zeeko Zaki as FBI Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan.

Katherine Renee Kane as FBI Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

John Boyd as FBI Special Agent Stuart Scola.

Alana de la Garza as Special Agent-in-Charge (SAC) Isobel Castille.

Jeremy Sisto as FBI Assistant Special Agent-In-Charge (ASAC) Jubal Valentine. One minor cast member will not have a major role in FBI season 6, and that’s Shantel VanSanten’s Nina Chase. Her character is being moved from FBI to FBI: Most Wanted, where she will have a much more prominent role. However, given the fact that she just had a baby with OA, she will surely appear in at least a few episodes.

Where to watch FBI season 6 You can catch FBI season 6 live on your local CBS channel, or stream it the following day on CBS.com, the CBS mobile app, or Paramount Plus. All of the previous seasons are also available on Paramount Plus if you still need to catch up.

