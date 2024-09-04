This cheaper Fairphone 5 is basically a Google Pixel 8a rival

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Fairphone has announced a cheaper version of the Fairphone 5 smartphone.

The new variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage compared to the standard model’s 8GB/256GB allocation.

Expect to pay ~$607 for this cheaper variant.

The Fairphone 5 is arguably the best phone to get if you really care about repairability and software updates, but it’s not exactly cheap at €699 (~$773). Fortunately, the company has now released a more affordable Fairphone 5.

The new Fairphone 5 variant differs from the standard model by only offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. By contrast, the standard variant packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Thankfully, microSD expansion means the reduced internal storage shouldn’t be a big problem. But we’re guessing that the reduced amount of RAM might be an issue for multitasking.

This RAM and storage downgrade means the device’s recommended price is just €549 (~$607), €150 cheaper than the 8GB/256GB Fairphone 5 at launch. However, the company also confirmed that the 8GB/256GB model has received a price cut to €649 (~$718).

Fairphone 5: What else are you getting?

The cheaper Fairphone 5 brings the same specs and features as the launch model. That means an industrial-focused, mid-tier Qualcomm QCM6490 processor, a 6.46-inch 90Hz OLED screen (with Gorilla Glass 5), and a 4,200mAh battery with 30W wired charging. We’re guessing that the launch model’s IP55 rating is still intact too. Otherwise, you can also expect a 50MP main camera (IMX800), a 50MP ultrawide shooter (IMX858), and a 50MP selfie camera in a punch-hole cutout.

Expect Android 14 here, along with at least five OS upgrades and eight years of security updates. This means the Fairphone 5 beats Samsung and Google in terms of security updates.

Another big reason to get the Fairphone 5 is its repair-friendly nature, as it only requires a screwdriver. The company allows users to replace everything from the display and battery to the cameras and USB-C port. It also offers spare parts for sale at reasonable prices compared to major Android brands.

In any event, the 6GB/128GB Fairphone 5 is available in Moss Green and Matte Black for €549, matching the likes of the Google Pixel 8a. Google’s phone brings better camera software, AI features, wireless charging, more RAM, and water resistance. However, the Fairphone 5 offers perks like a repairable design with modular parts, a removable battery, better camera hardware on paper, storage expansion, and faster wired charging.

