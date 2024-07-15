Fairphone 5 gets more customizable after Android 14 rollout

When the Fairphone 5 rolled out in 2023, it was promised to get up to five years of Android updates. Initially launched with Android 13, the Fairphone 5 is now getting its first of these major software updates.

The company best known for its ethical approach to smartphone production, Fairphone, has announced that Android 14 is now rolling out for its fifth-generation handset. Users will see the update starting today, with all users set to receive the update in the coming weeks.

With the arrival of Android 14, Fairphone 5 owners will have access to more customization, security, and privacy features than before. The firm provides a full list of changes that will come with the latest iteration of Android on its blog, but here are a few of the highlights:

New look: Dark mode is now the new default. Swap the Back and Recent buttons on your home screen navigation bar as per your liking.

Enhanced PIN security: You now have the option to set a PIN of up to six digits instead of four.

App data permissions: Users are now shown comprehensive information about how their apps are collecting data.

Volume settings: Users can adjust the ring and notification volumes using Android 14's split sliders. Fairphone has lowered the minimum volume for more granularity.

Flash notifications: You can set your phone so it flashes when you get a notification.

Along with the release of Android 14, users will also be receiving July 2024’s security patch. Speaking of which, the Fairphone 5 gets eight years of security updates.