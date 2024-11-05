Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Not fair: Fairphone 4's next big Android update postponed until 2025
- The Android 14 update for the Fairphone 4 will not be released this year as initially planned.
- The delay is attributed to technical issues that require support from Qualcomm.
- Fairphone aims to provide more information about the update early next year.
It looks like Fairphone 4 users hoping for an Android 14 upgrade this year will have to hold off a bit longer, as Fairphone has announced a delay in the rollout. Launched initially with Android 11, the Fairphone 4 was due for an Android 14 update by the end of this year. However, a recent update from a company representative indicates that users may not see it until sometime next year.
For those unfamiliar, Fairphone is a unique player in the smartphone market, committed to sustainability and ethical production practices. The company is well-regarded for its transparent approach to sourcing materials and its dedication to producing phones that last longer than the average lifespan of many other devices. In an industry where frequent upgrades and disposability are often the norm, each Fairphone model is designed to be repairable and supported for extended periods.
A Fairphone employee posted the following update on the company’s community forum:
Hi all,UPDATE: Unfortunately, we won’t be able to roll out the Android 14 update for Fairphone 4 users just yet. There are some issues we have run into for which we will need Qualcomm’s support on. This is taking a little longer than we anticipated. As it stands, we don’t see the update rolling through in 2024. Hopefully, we should know more by early next year. We’re really sorry about this unexpected development, and we’re working round the clock to get it out as soon as possible.Thanks again for your patience.
The Fairphone 4, launched in 2021 with Android 11, received the Android 13 update last fall. Concurrent with the Android 13 update, Fairphone extended the device’s support window by a year, from 2026 to 2027, promising users updates through Android 15.
Meanwhile, owners of the newer Fairphone 5 already got the Android 14 update earlier this year, which brought in a number of new features. With Android 14, Fairphone 5 users enjoy a refreshed interface that includes a default dark mode, greater customization of the Back and Recent buttons, and an enhanced six-digit PIN option for better security. Other updates include more transparency in app data permissions, refined volume controls through split sliders, and a flash notification option for alerts.
These updates give a taste of what Fairphone 4 users can expect once Android 14 arrives for their device. Fairphone has assured users that it is working diligently to expedite the update process and aims to provide further information early next year.