Not fair: Fairphone 4's next big Android update postponed until 2025

A Fairphone employee posted the following update on the company’s community forum:

Hi all,

UPDATE: Unfortunately, we won’t be able to roll out the Android 14 update for Fairphone 4 users just yet. There are some issues we have run into for which we will need Qualcomm’s support on. This is taking a little longer than we anticipated. As it stands, we don’t see the update rolling through in 2024. Hopefully, we should know more by early next year. We’re really sorry about this unexpected development, and we’re working round the clock to get it out as soon as possible.

Thanks again for your patience.