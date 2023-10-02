Fairphone 4 gets Android 13, could extend support up to Android 15

TL;DR Fairphone announced it is rolling out Android 13 to the Fairphone 4.

The company says it is aiming to extend support of the Fairphone 4 up to the end of 2027.

The phone would be eligible for Android 14 and 15.

The Fairphone 4, which launched with Android 11, is getting another major OS update in the form of Android 13. And its maker is looking to extend its support of the 2021 phone.

The Amsterdam-based OEM, best known for its ethically-made smartphones, has announced that it is rolling out Android 13 to the Fairphone 4. Fairphone is rolling out the update starting today, with all users receiving the update in the coming weeks.

The update comes with version FP4.TP1V.C.073 and offers improvements like new media controls, themed app icons, language preferences per app, and better privacy and security. It also fixes the display brightness issue and the disappearing search bar on the home screen. You can check the change log on the company’s website.

To update the phone, you just have to go into Settings and locate System. Then you’ll need to select Advanced, head over to System update, and tap on Check for update. If the update appears, then you can hit the update button.

In addition to the Android 13 rollout, the company also announced it’s aiming to extend support to the Fairphone 4. Launched in 2021, the handset was initially guaranteed support until the end of 2026. But now Fairphone wants to give it another year, with support expiring at the end of 2027. According to the company, this will result in the device getting both Android 14 and Android 15.

Along with extending update support, the company reiterates its five-year warranty on the Fairphone 4. However, this warranty will only apply to Fairphone 4s that are bought before December 2023.

