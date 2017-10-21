Paying back your friends is getting even easier. Facebook Messenger has supported sending money through its platform for a few years now, but you had to use a credit or debit card. Now, Facebook is bringing PayPal into the fold. PayPal certainly has its faults, but it does provide another layer of protection in case someone gets ahold of your account.

You can access the new feature the same way you’d pay with your credit or debit card. Tap the blue plus icon, then hit the green Payments button. It’ll bring up two options and you can just move on with PayPal from there. Pretty easy stuff. If you’ve previously been using Facebook Messenger for payments like this, you can just tap the Change button and select PayPal. That’ll allow you to connect your PayPal account with Messenger.

In addition to the expanded payment functionality, you’ll now also be able to chat with a PayPal bot. The bot will assist you in tasks like answering questions, requests for help, and resetting passwords.

The new PayPal payment feature is locked to the US as of right now, which is a bit of a bummer. Also, it looks like iOS is getting the feature first, but we’re hoping it shows up on Android soon. While finding a platform to pay your friends back hasn’t been a massive problem with popular apps like PayPal and Venmo out there, using an app that virtually everyone is on does have its benefits.

What do you think about this new feature? Do you use Facebook Messenger currently to send money? Will the addition of PayPal change that? Let us know down in the comments.