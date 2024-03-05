Major outage hits Meta: Leaves thousands unable to use Facebook or Instagram

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Meta’s social media services went down this morning.

Thousands of users have reported being unable to use Facebook or Instagram.

The outage affected Facebook and Instagram’s websites and their respective apps.

Anyone trying to log into their Facebook or Instagram account this morning may have gotten a surprise. Meta’s social media platforms were pulling up error messages.

Thousands of users flooded DownDetector and X (formerly Twitter) to report that they were unable to use Facebook or Instagram. The reports ranged from being unable to refresh feeds to not being able to log in.

At its height, over half a million Facebook users reported on DownDetector, while over 90,000 Instagram users did the same. The reports have died down a bit now, but it appears the outage is still affecting a high number of users.

Both the Instagram website and app appear to be mostly fine on my own devices. While Facebook is up, but some features are still having a little trouble.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone has now commented on the situation on X. “We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” said Stone.

We’ll update this article with more information when it becomes available.

