Eufy quietly pushes release of Find My Device trackers to late 2024

TL;DR Eufy was expected to release two new trackers with Google’s Find My Device compatibility in June.

The company has now quietly changed its plans, targeting a vague late 2024 release instead.

Bluetooth trackers have been around for years, but the release of the Apple Air Tag changed the game in a big way. Apple’s tracker not only boasts a robust network for finding lost devices but it also incorporates UWB (Ultra-wideband) technology for pinpoint accuracy. In response, Google introduced its own updated Find My Device network earlier this year in order to keep up with the competition. Eufy was poised to be the third company to release a compatible tracker, but its plans have been quietly delayed.

Eufy previously announced in April that it would release two Find My Device trackers in June, dubbed the SmartTrack Link and SmartTrack Card, respectively. As first spotted by 9to5Google, it seems the company has now modified the original blog post to state the trackers are simply coming in late 2024.

There’s no word on why Eufy is delaying the trackers or exactly what late 2024 means, though the vague wording suggests it’s probably not likely to launch until closer to the holiday season at best. Perhaps Eufy ran into production issues or maybe Eufy is hoping to retool the features it offers. We can’t say for sure, though it is worth noting the listing has added a new “SmartTrack for Android” moniker to the two devices, making it clear these products are separate from the existing iOS-compatible options.

If you’re in the market for a Bluetooth tracker that uses the new improved network, you are left with just a few options. There are just three Pebblebee trackers and two from Chipolo currently available. The good news is the Moto Tag is on its way, and despite being an almost exact clone of the Apple Air Tag, it looks like an impressive device thanks to the addition of UWB support. Unless Moto also changes its plans last moment, the Moto Tag is expected to arrive on August 2 for $30, or $100 for four.

