The best emulation interface on Android just got even better

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR ES-DE update 3.1.1 adds many new features to the popular emulation front end.

These include numerous bug fixes on Android, as well as support for four additional languages.

Other changes include more alternative emulators and experimental multi-window support.

Setting up emulators on Android devices has always been a bit of a nightmare, but projects like EmulationStation Desktop Edition (now officially called ES-DE Frontend) make things much more manageable. Today, update 3.1.1 dropped with a variety of new features for every supported platform.

For starters, ES-DE Frontend now supports four additional languages: Catalan, German, Dutch, and Korean. This builds on the 11 additional languages added in September.

On Android, the update fixed a number of audio bugs and swapped the default audio driver to OpenSL ES. This should reduce the audio latency on most devices. There’s also experimental support for multi-window mode on devices that support it, such as tablets and foldables. Experimental support was also added for Nintendo WiiU emulation.

The Android version of ES-DE Frontend is a paid app that's partially closed-source.

Three alternative emulators are also supported: SWF Player standalone for the Flash system, Infinity standalone for Pico8, and Virtual Virtual Boy standalone for the Virtual Boy. The FinalBurn Neo RetroArch core was removed due to a lack of compatibility.

If you’re not familiar with EmulationStation, it’s an emulator front end that creates a graphic interface for all of your emulators in a single app. It greatly simplifies installing and using emulators on Android and includes other useful features like a built-in scraper to download game info and media.

ES-DE Frontend is available for Windows, Linux, and Android, although the Android version is a paid app that’s partially closed-source. Read the full patch notes or download the Android app via Patreon, the Samsung Galaxy Store, or the Huawei AppGallery.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments