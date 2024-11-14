An orca and bigfoot highlight the preview for 2025's emoji lineup

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR There are 164 proposed emoji that are a part of the 2025/2026 pack.

Unicode has revealed nine of the new emoji concepts.

Some of the new concepts include a fight cloud symbol, a trombone, and a landslide.

If you’re an emoji aficionado and can’t wait to see what’s coming next, then Unicode just gave you an early Christmas present. The folks behind the Unicode Standard have just given us a taste of what to expect late next year.

A total of 164 emoji are proposed for 2025/2026, according to the Emojipedia blog. The Unicode Emoji Subcommittee has now revealed the concepts for nine of the new emoji. These nine include a distorted face, a fight cloud, a ballet dancer, an apple core, an orca, a “hairy creature,” a trombone, a landside, and a treasure chest.

The ballet dancer is said to support all five standard skin tones. It’s not expected that there will be a male alternative to the ballet dancer. As for the other 150 emoji proposed for the Emoji 17.0 list, they will be skin tone sequences for the existing people with bunny ears and people wrestling emojis.

Keep in mind that all 164 of these emojis are just concepts right now, so they could change at some point before they reach final approval. The decision is scheduled to be made sometime in September next year.

Of course, when these emojis get approved, you may not see them right away. That part of the rollout is up to vendors like Google and Samsung, which means you could end up waiting months after release for these symbols to make it to your keyboards.

