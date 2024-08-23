Keep your coffee hot and your wallet fat with this Ember Mug 2 40% deal

That morning cup of coffee is one of the best parts of my day. It’s my “me time,” when I plan out my day and spend some time just enjoying myself. It has to be perfect, but nothing is worse than realizing you’ve pondered too much and the last few sips are cold. This is why I’ve been waiting for a good deal on the Ember Mug 2, as these smart mugs are expensive! It seems that we coffee lovers are getting lucky today, as we can pick up an Ember Mug 2 for just $90, a 40% discount on the usual $150 retail price. This deal is only available today, though! Get the Ember Mug 2 for just $90

This offer is available from Best Buy and is part of the retailer’s “Deal of the Day” sale. This means the discounted price is only available today, August 23, 2024. The mug will go back to its normal price at 10 PM Pacific. It’s also important to note that this discount only applies to the Stainless Steel color version, which is the one you see in the image above.

Ember Mug 2 Ember Mug 2 See price at Best Buy Save $60.00 Deal of the Day!

The Ember Mug 2 is every coffee lover’s dream. The mug is designed to keep your cup of joe at a specific temperature at all times, so even that last sip of coffee will be as hot as the first. Of course, it really works with any liquid, including tea. That said, there are plenty of other mugs that can do this. What makes the Ember Mug 2 unique?

This is a smart mug. It can be remotely controlled through an app. It also has cool features like auto-sleep mode, which will automatically turn off the cup when it has no liquid or activate when liquid is poured into it. It will remember your last-used temperature, and you can even customize the LED to your liking. The application can offer recipes and recommendations. The unit also has its own battery, which can run for 1.5 hours on a full charge, even when away from the charging dock.

Do you want in on this deal? Ember Mugs are pricey, and they don’t go on sale very often. I am personally considering getting one. We probably shouldn’t think about it too much, though, as the offer ends tonight. Let’s go get one!

You might like

Comments