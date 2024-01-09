ECOVACS launches its first Matter-ready robovac with handheld vacuum

ECOVACS

The DEEBOT X2 COMBO is the first DEEBOT to have Matter certification.

Both the robot and stick vacuum have a suction power of 8,000Pa

CES 2024 is in full swing, with announcements coming left and right. One of the latest announcements comes from indoor and outdoor robot cleaning solutions provider ECOVACS, which is launching a brand new Matter-ready robot and stick vacuum product for your smart home.

Today, ECOVACS announced it is launching the DEEBOT X2 COMBO. Described as a new iteration of the X2 Omni, the cleaning station takes the company’s DEEBOT robot vacuum and mop and adds a new handheld stick vacuum.

The handheld stick vacuum fits into the auto-empty station, sitting off to the side where the robot vacuum rests. Designed to be an all-in-one cleaning solution, ECOVACS’s latest product gives users the option to automate their cleaning or clean manually. Additionally, both the robot vacuum and the handheld stick vacuum have a suction power of 8,000Pa.

The robot comes equipped with a navigation and detection system to avoid objects and identify messes to determine the best cleaning option. It also can be controlled by your voice through the YIKO 2.0 voice control system.

Unlike ECOVACS other offerings, this robot vacuum is Matter-ready out of the box. So, it will work with any smart home device that is running on the Matter standard.

If you’re looking to grab one for yourself, it will be available on ECOVACS website and will set you back $1,599 (on the product’s website). Although it’s a little more expensive than the X2 Omni — which normally sells for $1,499 — you’re at least getting an extra cleaning tool out of the deal.

