Deal: ECOVACS Deebot T30S Combo robot with handheld vacuum hits record-low price

Are you looking for a new robot vacuum and mop? These are awesome, but you’ll quickly realize they aren’t perfect. No matter how good a robot is, it will miss some spots, especially around corners, and behind furniture. This is why we’re fans of the ECOVACS Deebot T30S Combo. It comes with a very capable robot, but also includes a manual vacuum to take care of those hard-to-reach spots the robot misses. And while it’s a bit pricey, you can get it at a $249 discount right now! Get the ECOVACS Deebot T30S Combo for $951

This is an Amazon “limited time deal,” which means it is likely part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day hype, scheduled for July 16-17. We’re not sure how long the deal will last, though. It’s available in black.

The ECOVACS Deebot T30S Combo is quite a capable machine. For starters, the robot can both vacuum and mop. It has an 11,000Pa suction strength, and its “TruEdge Technology” is really good at cleaning all corners, leaving only about 1mm of missed space on the edges. The v-shaped roller also helps avoid hair tangles, which is a big plus if you live with long-haired people or pets! The station will empty the dirt and also clean the mop pads with hot water.

Now, onto the hand-held vacuum. This is a great addition, as it will allow you to manually clean those few areas the robot can’t reach. Not to mention, you can use it for beds, couches, and other furniture around the house. The same station will charge it, as well as empty whatever dirt it picked up. And you’ll get three vacuum heads for different types of cleaning. This truly offers the whole package for cleaning your floors, and even much of your furniture.

Are you purchasing the ECOVACS Deebot T30S Combo? This is a pretty good deal! We also don’t know how long it will be available, so you should probably act quickly!

