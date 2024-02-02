Drive to Survive season 6: Release date, and what we expect to see

Netflix

Formula 1: Drive to Survive has been a revelation for the motorsport it’s based on and for Netflix. The show’s sixth season will debut this year, but when exactly should you mark it on your calendar? Here’s everything you need to know about Drive to Survive season 6.

When is Drive to Survive season 6 coming out? The title and focus of the first episode of Drive to Survive is currently unknown, but it will premiere on Netflix on February 23, 2024. Incidentally, it will be available soon after Formula 1’s preseason testing program ends, giving fans a full weekend’s worth of content to binge. The Formula 1 season proper begins a week later in Bahrain, on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

What we expect to see in Drive to Survive season 6

Netflix

Drive to Survive season 6 will be based on the 2023 season, a dominant campaign for Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen. The team won 21 of the 22 races, with Verstappen taking a record 19 victories and his teammate, Sergio Perez, claiming two. Only Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz could prevent a complete clean sweep for the Austrian team, claiming a gripping win at the Singapore GP. We expect this particular race to feature later in the season as it was easily the most compelling event of the season.

Nevertheless, beyond the race results, the 2023 season featured plenty of drama in the midfield and behind the scenes. Although Netflix hasn’t yet released a trailer, some Formula 1 fans will be aware of the events that transpired throughout the season.

Some likely story points may include McLaren’s remarkable performance improvements throughout the season, the driver shuffle at AlphaTauri, and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso’s strong start to the season. Importantly, for Guenter Steiner fans, the former Haas team principal left the team at the end of 2023, so season 6 is likely the last time you’ll see the charismatic star of the show.

Where to watch Drive to Survive season 6

Netlfix

As a Netflix original, Drive to Survive season 6 will be exclusive to the streaming platform, whether you use the app or the website. Additionally, it’s a good idea to catch up on the previous five seasons, also exclusive to Netflix, to ensure you’re caught up on ongoing storylines and events.

FAQs

Is Max Verstappen in Drive to Survive season 6? Max Verstappen should appear in Drive to Survive season 6. The current Formula 1 champion has agreed to appear in season 5 after snubbing Netflix in previous seasons. His cooperation is likely to continue.

How many episodes are in Drive to Survive season 6? All Drive to Survive seasons feature 10 episodes, so it stands to reason that season 6 will feature a similar number.

Can you watch Drive to Survive without Netflix? No, you cannot legally watch Drive to Survive without Netflix.

Where to watch F1? Formula 1 has its own streaming service, called F1 TV, but it’s not available in every country. In the US, Formula 1 is broadcast on ABC and ESPN. There are no live Formula 1 races on Netflix.

