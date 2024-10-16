Need a smartphone gimbal? The DJI Osmo Mobile SE is cheaper than ever!

The DJI Osmo Mobile SE is one of our favorite smartphone gimbals for a good reason. It provides modern features, a portable design, and great functionality at a very reasonable price. If you’ve been looking to get it, today is your lucky day. The DJI Osmo Mobile SE has hit a new record-low price of just $69, saving you 22% on the retail price. Buy the DJI Osmo Mobile SE gimbal for only $69

This deal is available from Amazon, as well as DJI’s website. The only reason we focus on Amazon is because it’s a very popular retailer most of you already use, making it a more convenient option.

DJI Osmo Mobile SE DJI Osmo Mobile SE See price at Amazon Save $20.00 Limited Time Deal!

We already recommend the DJI Osmo Mobile SE at its full $89 price; at $69, the value is only better. It comes with a great feature set. The unit features 3-axis stabilization, which means it can stabilize pan, tilt, and roll. The design is also very portable, as you can fold it into a size that can easily fit in an average bag. And while it is an affordable gimbal, it still has a magnetic mounting system. You can put the clamp on your smartphone, and then simply snap it in and out of place.

This DJI gimbal is also pretty smart when paired with the official app. It can track faces and follow them, create time-lapses, make panoramic photos, and the application is full of fun effects. It supports gestures, and you can even control it with an Apple Watch.

Are you convinced by this deal yet? If so, make sure to take advantage of this offer sooner rather than later. Remember, this is an all-time low price, and these don’t tend to last long. We’re not sure when the price will go back to normal.

Of course, there are other options, too. For great alternatives, check out our list of the best smartphone gimbals. There is something in there for every budget and preference.

