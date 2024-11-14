Deal: DJI Osmo Mobile 6 gimbal plummets to a new record-low price

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you’re looking for one of the best smartphone gimbals, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 stands proudly as one of our favorites. This is especially the case if you want to stick with one of the more prominent brands. While the retail price isn’t too bad at $139, it’s also true this gimbal doesn’t get significant discounts very often. If you’ve been considering getting one, you might want to pull the trigger today, as it hits a new record-low price we’ve never seen the device even get close to. The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is only $89 right now! Buy the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 for only $89

This deal is available from Amazon, but also from the DJI official website. We’re linking to Amazon for convenience, as we know many of you already buy a bunch of things from the online retailer. By the way, you can pick between two available colors: Platinum Gray and Slate Gray.

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 DJI Osmo Mobile 6 DJI has made the already stellar OM 5 even better with the Osmo Mobile 6. The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 offers more professional features than most previous entries in the series, although it does come at a price. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

There is a lot to love about the DJI Osmo Mobile 6. In fact, our only real complaint was that it was a bit expensive, but at $89 this is looking like an awesome proposition. The unit comes with a very nicely made foldable design, which makes it both functional and portable. You’ll also get plenty of control buttons, a handy side wheel, and a display panel to help you shoot as comfortably and efficiently as possible.

There are plenty of other great features to highlight. The gimbal has a selfie stick extender, which will really help you shoot video of yourself, or record hard-to-reach angles. It also has a magnetic dock, so you can conveniently mount or detach your phone in the middle of a shooting session. You can also set the gimbal on a flat surface using the included tripod legs.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

This smartphone gimbal comes with a 1,000mAh battery, which isn’t impressive, but it can still make the gimbal run for about six hours and 24 minutes. Overall, this is a premium gimbal from a renowned brand at a price point comparable to mid-end models.

As mentioned earlier, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is rarely on sale. This is a record-low price for a product that launched in 2022. Who knows when the price will jump back up, or when we will see these lower prices again. You might want to get yours at a discount while you can!

You might like

Comments